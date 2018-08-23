Women can tell if a man is rich in three seconds

By Bang

South Korean researchers have found that women are able to accurately work out whether a man is wealthy or not, just by having a quick glance at their face.

It's claimed women can work out income based on facial features which depend on a series of factors, such as healthier lifestyles and diets giving them a clearer complexion.

This research supports the idea of the "beauty premium" where more attractive people command higher salaries.

Researchers on this study said: "Among men, facial attractiveness significantly predicted their household income... It has been suggested that developmental sustainability associated with social class can be conveyed by facial features."