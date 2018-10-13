Worker kicked off plane after complaining about crying baby

By Bang

A government worker was booted off a plane after she refused to sit next to a mother and her crying baby.

Susan Peirez - who for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo - was kicked off a flight after being rude and swearing in front of Marissa Rundell, 19, and her tot with her.

Although Susan was "removed from the office and place on leave until further notice" over the incident, Marissa claims she didn't want anyone to lose their job.

She told 'Good Morning America': "She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said, 'This is f***ing ridiculous. It's bulls**t having to sit in the back of the plane.'

"I started recording mainly because I thought it was comical how she was acting.

"I don't think she deserves that, people keep saying don't feel bad she deserved it... I honestly don't think she did."