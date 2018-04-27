World's biggest mosquito

A mosquito measuring 11 inches has been found in China.

The bug was found in August 2017 during a field trip to Mount Qingcheng in Chengdu and although it technically classifies as a crane fly as it feeds on nectar rather than blood, scientists insist the bug remains the biggest of the insect family.

It belongs to the Holorusia mikado species and they usually have a wing span of eight centimetres.

The terrifying specimen has gone on display at the Insect Museum of West China in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, for people to visit.