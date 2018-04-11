World's hottest chilli causes hospitalisation

A man burst arteries in his brain after eating the world's hottest chilli.

The 34-year-old male from New York ate the Carolina Reaper - which measures 1,569,300 Scoville Heat Units - before he began to suffer "crushingly painful" headaches, dry heaves and severe neck pain in the following hours after.

When the pain became unbearable, he visited the hospital where a CT scan showed several arteries in his brain had constricted, which led doctors to diagnose him with reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS).

The condition typically resolves in a few days but can lead to strokes in very severe cases.

This was the first time someone had experienced RCVS from eating a chilli pepper.

Dr Kulothungan Gunasekaran of Detroit has warned others from suffering the same fate.

He said: "We would not advise against eating Carolina Reaper at this time, but we would recommend the general public be cautious about these adverse effects and we advise that they should seek medical attention immediately if they develop sudden onset headache after eating hot peppers."