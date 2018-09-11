Young blood 'is the key to long-lasting health'

By Bang

According to scientists at University College London, young blood could be the key factor in maintaining long-lasting health into old age.

Scientists at University College London have claimed that young blood can boost late-life health in animals, as well as reducing the chances of developing age-related illness.

Dame Linda Partridge, a geneticist at the University, explained to the Times newspaper: "I would say ageing is the emperor of all diseases.

"A lot of people regard ageing as 'natural' and that therefore you shouldn't interfere with nature. But we've always considered it an ethical imperative to cure illness where we find it."