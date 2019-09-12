Young man impersonates 81-year-old to board flight

By Bang

A young man was caught impersonating an 81-year-old to fly to New York.

Jayesh Patel, 32, was apprehended at New Delhi airport as he tried to travel using a fake passport - bearing the name Amrik Singh - and dying his beard white.

According to India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the man wore glasses and a turban and used a wheelchair, and raised suspicions with security agents when he refused to be frisked.

The CISF added: "The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport."