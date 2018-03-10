YouTube prankster gets head trapped in microwave

Jay Swingler, 22, got his head trapped inside a microwave and had to get the firebrigade to release him.

Jay Swingler managed to get himself stuck when he put his head inside the device, and his friends mixed seven bags of Polyfilla and poured it around his head.

The 22-year-old prankster's head was protected by a plastic bag inside the appliance, as their intention was to use the microwave as a mould.

West Midlands Fire Brigade were unimpressed by the incident, with its official Twitter account saying: "Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. (sic)"