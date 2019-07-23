By Bang

A YouTuber defeated a mega breakfast dubbed 'Terminator 3' and wasn't concerned with the calories.

Kyle Gibson tackled a monster breakfast which is made up of 12 pieces of bacon, 12 sausages, 12 fried eggs, 12 pieces of black pudding, 12 hash browns and 12 pieces of toast.

Speaking before he demolished the breakfast, he said:"It's big, I'm nervous and a little bit scared. I dread to think how many calories are in this, but calories don't really count when you do food challenges like this."

Café owner Ted Phillips added: "I was very surprised that he was able to eat it all so quickly - he's only a young lad."