Man arrested for pizza attack

By AP

A man has been arrested for throwing a slice of pizza at his mother.

Michael Stempel got angry at his mum and lobbed the food at her after having a temper tantrum when she threatened to call the police over a row.

According to the authorities, the man from New Port Richey's mother had ordered him to get out of her house, and when it escalated he tossed the pizza slice at her.

According to reports, the slice hit her straight in the stomach.

Michael was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

According to a recent study, 7.5% of women have been the victim of domestic abuse.

An estimated 1.9 million adults aged 16 to 59 years experienced domestic abuse in 2018.