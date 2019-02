By AP

New Orleans police say a man entered a fast-food restaurant and tried to swipe some cash but couldn’t open the register so he made off with some fried chicken instead.

Police arrested 27-year-old Phillip Lee a short time later in the area.

He faces charges of simple robbery and simple battery.

Magistrate Judge Brigid Collins set his bond at $13,500.

It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could comment on his case.