Moose charges at skiers in resort

By Bang

A woman has posted a video on social media of a moose charging at skiers and snowboarders at a ski resort.

Lauren Drogsvold captured the video at Breckenridge Ski Resort, where a large bull moose approached and then charged at a crowd of people.

There were no reports of injuries.

Resort CEO John Buhler recently said the staff try to prevent guests from approaching the animals - who are usually peaceful but can turn aggressive when they feel threatened.

Mike Porras, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman, explained that wildlife officers are the only law enforcement personnel who can decide when to tranquilize and move a moose, which can weigh over 1300 lbs.