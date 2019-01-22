Police officer ran over two people lying in dark to watch lunar eclipse

By Bang

A police officer in Florida ran over two people who were lying in a dark roadway to watch Sunday night's lunar eclipse.

West Palm Beach Police told The Palm Beach Post newspaper that the man and the woman were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that around 11:30pm, at the height of the eclipse, the officer was patrolling in a park and driving around five mph when his vehicle struck the pair.

Because the park was "extremely dark," officials believe they were trying to watch the eclipse when they were run over.

Police said the man and the woman were both 24 years old, and that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.