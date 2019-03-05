1,500 turtles found in left luggage

By Bang

Over 1,500 turtles were found in unclaimed luggage in the Philippines.

The Bureau of Customs seized four checked-in suitcases at Manila's Ninoy Aquino airport on Sunday and were stunned to discover 1,529 reptiles - worth around £66,000 - wrapped in tape or hidden inside plastic containers among clothes in the bags.

Officers explained how the cases were brought from Hong Kong by a passenger from the Philippines but simply left unclaimed in the arrivals area, with officials speculating the would-be smuggler had second thoughts when seeing notices of potential punishments.

The turtles have been transferred to a monitoring unit.