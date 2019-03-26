By Bang

A bride kicked a guest out of her wedding for wearing his Marine uniform.

An anonymous woman was furious when one of her husband's friends attended the ceremony wearing his military uniform and accused him of "showing off" by wearing "all his medals".

She wrote on Reddit: "The son of one of my husband's family friends showed up to my wedding in his Marines formal wear, complete with all his medals.

"Now, I have nothing against anyone in the military but this was a black tie optional wedding and frankly it felt very out of place and it seemed like he was just trying to show off. My wedding had over 300 guests and nobody else felt the need to wear something to make them stand out."