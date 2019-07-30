A couple create DIY wedding cake for under $40

By Bang

A couple iced "two Costco cakes" with "cream cheese" to create their lavish five tier wedding bake.

Photo: Instagram

An American woman named Jessica, took to Instagram to reveal how she created her brother, Jeremy's baked centrepiece - which they managed to create for less than $40 - and trick the guests into thinking they'd spent hundreds of dollars.

Writing on Instagram, Jessica said: "My brother and my whole family are very hands on DIY and save money wherever we can.

"And the cake...I was able to talk my brother into just 'getting Costco cakes and throw some real flowers on it'. They ordered two of the $18.99 sheet cakes with cream cheese filling and picked up on the way to the venue before the rehearsal dinner.

"With the help of Gosia's brother-in-law, @chefjwarley (who happens to be a chef in England), the cakes were cut into tiered squares, stacked, re-iced, and arranged a few of the real flowers from the piles of flowers used for decorating (About $10 worth). All displayed on a rustic looking cake stand made with supplies from Hobby Lobby. It really was a beautiful reception on a budget! (sic)"