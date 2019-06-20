A cup of tea before bed could help you lose weight while you sleep

By Bang

Nutritionist Helen Bond suggested that cinnamon tea is a natural anti-inflammatory which can help reduce bloating and reduce your overall physical stress load while the spice boosts your metabolism as your body uses more energy to digest it.

Bond also revealed that the hot beverage can decrease blood sugar and increase insulin sensitivity both of which can massively benefit weight loss.

Helen told The Sun newspaper: "Though it has a slight metabolism/thermogenic effect, it is more about balancing blood sugar and insulin resistance, which in turn aids weight loss and can lessen food cravings.

"Again, this does not replace the need for dietary changes. A far better way of balancing blood sugar and insulin resistance is to follow a sugar-free, low-carbohydrate diet."