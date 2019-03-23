A helpful mouse tidies pensioners shed

By Bang

A helpful mouse was seen tidying up a garden shed in South Gloucestershire after a retired pensioner caught the rodent on camera.

The 72-year-old retired electrician, named Stephen Mckears, thought he was "going mad" when various screws and pieces of plastic were being stockpiled in an ice cream tub every evening

To find out if the culprit was a "ghost", Mckears and his neighbour Rodney Holbrook decided to set up a camera to find out who was the mystery person was, which hilariously turned out to be the tiny rodent.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I've been calling him Brexit Mouse because he's been stockpiling for Brexit.

"The heaviest thing was the plastic attachment at the end of a hose pipe - and the chain of an electric drill.

"I didn't know what it was at first. The kids were saying it was a ghost.

"One day I emptied the tub out and spread the contents on the side - and the next day they were all back in again. I thought I was going mad."