By Bang

A mum was left heartbroken when only three guests turned up to her "milestone birthday".

The Mumsnet user threw a huge bash to celebrate her birthday, with evening entertainment, food - however, was left "humiliated" when only three people turned up for the big event.

She wrote: "It's my birthday today, a big one.

"I don't live in the UK anymore but decided to throw a party back home to celebrate this milestone, with food and entertainment laid on.

"So we travel 500km, kids in tow, the evening comes and... 3 people turn up. 3. A few people did message that they/their kids were ill, but plenty of others simply didn't show. It was, quite frankly, humiliating."

The mum received several replies from other users who wished her happy birthday and assured her she was not being "unreasonable" by being upset at her birthday turn out.

One wrote: "I'm sorry. Happy birthday for today."

Another said: "That is horrid and you are not being unreasonable to be upset. People absolutely should have told you beforehand whether they were coming or not.

"I did find, however, when I lived abroad, that relationships with people back home changed. Not maliciously, but your lives move on separately.

"For a few people, you can pick up exactly where you left every time you see each other again, but for most, the distance does change things."