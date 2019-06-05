A study has found that 25 cups of coffee a day is safe for the heart

By Bang

Research from Queen Mary University of London and part-funded by the British Heart Foundation observed 8,000 people across the UK who drank five cups a day, and even up to 25, and found their arteries were no worse than drinking less than a cup a day.

Dr. Kenneth Fung, from QMUL, said: "Despite the huge popularity of coffee worldwide, different reports could put people off from enjoying it.

"Whilst we can't prove a causal link in this study, our research indicates coffee isn't as bad for the arteries as previous studies would suggest."

Prof Metin Avkiran, associate medical director at the BHF, added the study "rules out one of the potential detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries".