By Bang

Almost half of Americans believe in ghosts and demons, according to a new survey.

The YouGov study found that 45 per cent of Americans believe in the existence of ghosts, demons and other supernatural beings.

More than one in five (22 per cent) think that demons "definitely exist" while 24 per cent say they "probably exist". The numbers are similar when it comes to ghosts, as 20 per cent say they "definitely exist" whilst 25 per cent believe they "probably exist".

They survey also revealed that Republican supporters were more likely to believe in supernatural creatures than Democrats. Over half (54 per cent) of Republicans say they believe in demons, but just 37 per cent of Democrats say the same.

However, far less common is the belief that vampires exist. Only 13 per cent of Americans believe that the blood-sucking creatures live among us.