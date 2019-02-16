Amazon Prime Video picks top 10 romantic UK cities

By Bang

For Valentine's Day, Amazon Prime Video analysed the streaming data from cities across the UK and decided which city's residents watched the most romantic movies over the year.

The company used this data to compile this year's 'Amazon's Top 10 Most Romantic Cities' list.

The most romantic movies were watched in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

London also proved to be romantic, despite being crowded and busy, making it to number six on the list.

The north of England is also represented, with Leeds and York making the list.

The Top 10 Most Romantic Cities in the UK are:

1. Edinburgh

2. Aberdeen

3. Glasgow

4. Nottingham

5. Leeds

6. London

7. Reading

8. Cardiff

9. Bournemouth

10. York