Baby names are picked based on social media impact

By Bang

A baby name consultant has admitted that parents-to-be are choosing their child's name based on the effect it will have on social media.

According to Sherri Suzanne, who runs the My Name for Life website, parents are picking their child's names to help them stand out on social media, and not be a target for online bullying.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Sherri said: "Ava and Benjamin are two of today's leaders. Ava is the influence behind names like Aviana, Avalyn, Eva, Evie, Evelyn and now Ada.

"Parents who'd otherwise choose Benjamin are picking alternatives like Bentley and Benson. I caution parents that in an effort to make children stand out, they can also make it harder to fit in."

Sherri also confessed that she advises parents to "resist" picking names that will be easy to rhyme or "form jokes" in a negative way.

She added: "Resist picking names that form jokes, puns, rhymes, or phrases that have strong negative associations. In an attempt to express individuality, it's best not to create obscure and convoluted spellings.

"I think the recipe for success starts with a name that can be said with confidence-such a name can be a time-honoured classic, a trendy Top 10 or completely unique.

"A name for success has pleasant sounds and is spelled logically to achieve correct pronunciation."