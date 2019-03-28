Bride-to-be blasts husband's mother after she can't afford wedding costs

By Bang

A bride-to-be has blasted her mother-in-law for not being able to help pay for her wedding because she has "no money".

The anonymous woman posted on a wedding planning group, which was later shared to Reddit by shocked users, that she was left in "shock" that her future mother-in-law wanted to invite "her side of the family" to her sons wedding but couldn't afford to "help out" with the overall wedding costs.

She wrote: "I'm about to get married in October. I love my fiancé to death. And my parents have been super supportive and sweet about our engagement and helping plan our wedding. The problem is his mom.

"When we told her that we want to plan our wedding and get married soon, she was a bit in shock. When we asked her to help us (money) she absolutely said to him that she has no money and can't help.

I feel like his mother doesn't want to pay for anything nor wants to help out. It's lies after lies after lies.

"What should I do? She wants to invite all her side of the family but doesn't want to contribute."