Bride-to-be sets up wedding dress poll

By Bang

A bride-to-be has set up a poll for strangers to help her decide on the perfect wedding gown.

The unnamed woman set up the voting system on WeddingBee, accompanied with various pictures of different dresses, and the bride has asked the internet to help her decide on the perfect gown for her big day because she "struggles" with body confidence.

Writing on the post, she said: "Dress shopping has been a real chore for me. I've gained weight over the past few years and am struggling with some body issues.

"I am slowly losing weight so it's hard to know where I'll be at once my dress comes in so I'm trying to find something that looks good now but will still look good when/if I'm smaller when it comes time for alterations.

"I have found 2 dresses that I felt great in they are pretty similar but with 2 totally different silhouettes. What do you think?"