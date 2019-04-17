By Bang

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers on Wednesdays.

As part of a new promotion, the fast food chain is launching a buy one get one free deal on every Wednesday in April, meaning you get a free burger when you order a Whopper.

The deal is available over 100 Burger King restaurants across the UK and foodies can claim their free food by ordering on Just Eat online or via the app.

The quarter-pound flame-grilled Whopper Burger is the brand's statement meal and includes flame-grilled beef topped with tomatoes, lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions.