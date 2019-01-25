California county employee helps deliver baby in van

By AP

A Southern California couple got some unexpected help delivering their baby.

Amanda Tadeo of Perris went into labor Jan. 16, according to a Riverside County news release about the birth. Amanda and her husband Oswaldo Tadeo were racing to the hospital when they realized they didn’t have enough time, county spokeswoman Brooke Federico said.

So the Tadeos stopped at Riverside County’s code enforcement office, thinking someone there might be able to help.

Code enforcement employee Angie Solis was walking into the office on the cold and rainy day when she heard Oswaldo yell from the couple’s van: “My wife is in labor! She’s about to have a baby!”

Solis found Oswaldo on the phone with firefighters and Amanda’s baby crowning.

“When I first saw her in labor, I was freaking out and asked my coworkers ‘What do we do?'” Solis said, according to the news release.

Solis jumped into action by supporting the baby’s head as it emerged and comforting his mother. The baby was born into Solis’ hands, who held him until he began crying and then placed him on his mother’s chest, Federico said.

“I was overwhelmed with joy for the family,” Solis said.

Federico said other code enforcement employees covered the mother and newborn with blankets and sweatshirts. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took them to a hospital.

The Tadeos named their son Damian and the family is doing well back at home, Federico said.