Canadian man's $60m secret win

By Bang

A man kept his $60 million lottery win a secret for 10 months.

Vietnamese refugee Bon Truong resettled in Canada 36 years ago and has played the same numbers ever since, and he finally claimed his prize this week after winning the jackpot almost a year ago.

He siged his name and number on the ticket and locked it in a safe while he made sure he's family were ready for the impact the fortune will have on their lives.

However, now he's ready to use the money to take a family holiday an pay off his mortgage before continuing his work as a gardener.