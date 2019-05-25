Chefs revealed the biggest red flags to look out for in a restaurant

Hundreds of experts have given their advice on what to look out for when going out to eat, such as dirty menus, big menus and rude staff.

Writing on a Reddit thread, one chef shared: "When the menus are super dirty and never cleaned, that means everything is super dirty and never cleaned."

Another said: "If a restaurant has a giant, multi-page menu that's a gigantic red flag. The longer the menu the better the odds that you're paying to eat a boiled bag frozen meal."

A third weighed in: "The biggest thing to keep an eye on though is the staff. If there's pissed off people, get out as fast as you can obviously.

