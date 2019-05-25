Chefs revealed the biggest red flags to look out for in a restaurant

By Bang

Hundreds of experts have given their advice on what to look out for when going out to eat, such as dirty menus, big menus and rude staff.

Writing on a Reddit thread, one chef shared: "When the menus are super dirty and never cleaned, that means everything is super dirty and never cleaned."

Another said: "If a restaurant has a giant, multi-page menu that's a gigantic red flag. The longer the menu the better the odds that you're paying to eat a boiled bag frozen meal."

A third weighed in: "The biggest thing to keep an eye on though is the staff. If there's pissed off people, get out as fast as you can obviously.