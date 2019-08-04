Dark chocolate can help lower the risk of depression

By Bang

New research from University College London's Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care has shown that the snack could boost mood and relieve symptoms of depression.

The study showed that adults who indulged in the treat had 70pc lower odds of reporting depressive symptoms than those who ate no chocolate at all.

Lead author Dr. Sarah Jackson said: "This study provides some evidence that consumption of chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, may be associated with reduced odds of clinically relevant depressive symptoms."

The team, who worked with the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services Canada, found no significant link between not eating dark chocolate and depressive symptoms.

"Further research is required to clarify the direction of causation.

"It could be the case that depression causes people to lose their interest in eating chocolate, or there could be other factors that make people both less likely to eat dark chocolate and to be depressed."