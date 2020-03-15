Dentist removes world's longest tooth

By Bang

A dentist in India has broken the world record for the longest tooth pulled from the mouth of an adult.

Pawan Bhavsar, a 20-year-old student, visited the dentist after suffering from swelling and pain in his mouth.

Dr. Saurabh Srivastava made the decision to remove two of Bhavsar's teeth, one of which turned out to be a Guinness World Record breaker.

The tooth, measured at roughly 3.8cm (1.53 inches) long, beats any records previously held for the world's longest known tooth.

The previous benchmark was set in 2018, when the German dentist Dr. Max Lukas removed a 3.6cm (1.46 inch) tooth.

By comparison, a regular tooth length is around 2.1cm (0.8 inches).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.