Domino's driver tries to deliver four large pizzas to Buckingham Palace

By Bang

A Domino's driver tried to deliver four large pizzas to Buckingham Palace following a prank call.

The confused delivery man arrived at the royal residence with a £46 order of four cheeseburger pizzas for 'Elizabeth' and the promise of cash on delivery last week, however the unknown man was soon stopped by police who explained the mix-up.

A source told The Sun: "The driver was stopped by two armed police officers who got him to get off his bike and park up.

"One of them then radioed through to the control room to check if the Queen had indeed ordered a pizza.

"The next thing the copper said was 'Sorry sir, Elizabeth is the name of the Queen - and she lives at Buckingham Palace. I think someone is winding you up.

"The poor guy looked very confused and just rode off."