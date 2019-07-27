Eat in 6 hours to lose weight

By Bang

Researchers have found eating the final meal of the day at 2pm could help people lose weight.

A study has discovered that having all meals in a six-hour period, beginning at 8am, made respondents less hungry and burn more fat as they likely ate less.

Study author Eric Ravussin said: "Coordinating meals with circadian rhythms, or your body's internal clock, may be a powerful strategy for reducing appetite and improving metabolic health."

Courtney Peterson, the project's lead author, added: "We suspect that a majority of people may find meal timing strategies helpful for losing weight or to maintain their weight since these strategies naturally appear to curb appetite, which may help people eat less."

The survey saw respondents try two different eating strategies over a four-day period, one with an 18-hour fasting window and the other where they ate three meals in 12 hours.

However, it used a sample of just 11 people so the authors noted more research is needed into the potential benefits of intermittent fasting.