ESA are monitoring football field-sized asteroid

By Bang

An asteroid that is nearly the size of Paris's Arc de Triomphe has a one-in-7000 chance of hitting Earth.

According to scientists, the football field-sized rock - which has been nicknamed 2006QV89 - is expected to whiz by our planet on September 9th 2019, and has subsequently been put on the European Space Agencies (ESA) risk list.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said in a statement: "These events are not rare. They happen.

"The fact is that we've had three such events in the last 100 years."

The ESA is monitoring the asteroids route - which has a diameter of 40 meters - and is not big enough to wipe out civilisation, but would have a more powerful impact than the Chelyabinsk Event of 2013, which was a superbolide that entered Earth's atmosphere over Russia.