'Fashion-conscious' CEO offers £40k for personal designer

By Bang

A "fashion-conscious" CEO wants to pay someone £40k to design her outfits.

The unknown woman has emailed clothing manufacturer Sewport to put out a job description in the hope she can find an individual who will travel the four corners of the globe with her, whilst designing bespoke outfits for £40k a year, including perks.

The ad, which was posted online, said: "If I look at my diary for the next 12 months or so I'm set to travel to East Asia, North America, Europe and Australia, to name a few, and I need a designer who is willing to travel to these places with me without hesitation.

"I'm a fashion-conscious CEO with a unique sense of style, that I love expressing. To cut to the chase, I'm in need of a personal fashion designer, but I spend almost all of my time travelling, whether it's for work or pleasure. Luckily I can afford the privilege of wearing a bespoke wardrobe, and I love knowing that no one else has clothes like mine, but because I'm away a lot, I need a professional to travel with me.

"The job comes with a salary of £40,000, as well as extensive perks - not to mention seeing corners of the globe that they may otherwise never see. On top of this, all expenses paid for, ie food, accommodation, and travel, as well as all design materials and tools - however, they'll need to source all of these them self - as someone with contacts is a real bonus."