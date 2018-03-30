Florida mum's unexpected shopping trip

A woman's family car plunged into a swimming pool after she forgot her grocery money.

The woman was heading out in Okaloosa County, Florida when she realised she had left her shopping money indoors, but forgot to put the handbrake on as she dashed back to the house.

Her car slipped backwards with her family still securely in their seats and plunged into the local pool.

No injuries were reported by the police and they confirmed "all parties were okay".

Fortunately, no swimmers were taking a dip at the time of the incident and the pool was soon deemed safe for people to return to.

