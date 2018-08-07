Four cups of coffee a day could save your life

By Bang

A ten-year study has found that drinking four cups of coffee a day can cut the risk of dying early by two-thirds.

A ten-year study has linked caffeine consumption with improved heart health and a reduced risk of cancer, diabetes and dementia.

Observation of nearly 2,000 middle-aged men and women saw that drinking four cups of coffee could lower risk of death by 64 percent as coffee is rich in antioxidants.

An earlier study from Heinrich-Heine-University also found that coffee consumption is beneficial, as caffeine may improve cells which line the arteries and veins.

Coffee consumption is particularly beneficial for the elderly as they are more at likely to have heart problems.

Professor Tim Chico, of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Sheffield, said: "There is already some evidence suggesting coffee might protect against some diseases, which if true could be due to the effect of caffeine."