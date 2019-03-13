Furious bride asked to return gift

By Bang

Wedding guests gifted a newly-married couple with a £160 cheque - and then asked for their money back three months later.

A furious bride was left stunned when her husband's auntie and uncle gifted the pair with a "generous" amount of money following their wedding ceremony, but they had actually only meant to write £16.

After realising their mistake, the bride's new extended family asked for their cheque back to correct the error.

Speaking on a Facebook shaming group, the anonymous bride wrote: "This is a short one. After my wedding my husband and I opened gifts and cards. I opened a card from my husband's aunt and uncle and they had written us a £160 cheque."

"We were like 'whoa, but okay he makes good money'. Three months later we get a phone call and the 'generous' uncle said he only meant to write a £16 cheque and we need to give him £144 back. Like who does that?!"