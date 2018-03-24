Girl crashes driving instructor's car into test centre window

A girl trying to pass her driving test was sent to hospital after crashing the car through the window of the test centre.

The 17-year-old girl from Minnesota was trying to pass her driving test and become a fully-fledged driver, when she suddenly crashed the 2014 Chevy Equinox into the test centre window, sending her to hospital, the Metro reported.

Police were called to the accident which was apparently caused when the girl accidently put the car in reverse rather than drive.

The 60-year-old driving examiner was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the people inside the building were unharmed.