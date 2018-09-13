Goosebumps can mean happier life

By Bang

People who experience goosebumps during live entertainment are healthier than those who don't, according to a new study.

According to research by Barclaycard - through an experiment led by Harvard University researcher Matthew Sachs and the University of Oxford's professor of experimental psychology Robin Murphy - people who feel the sensations are in better physical and emotional health.

At this year's Reading and Leeds Festival, 100 punters were surveyed with 55 percent of them experiencing shivers during live music.

Of those who did, it was found that they reported a more positive mood (66 per cent vs 46 per cent) and enhanced overall wellbeing (88 per cent vs 80 per cent) than those who didn't.

Daniel Mathieson, Head of Experiential Marketing at Barclaycard, said: "Most of us can relate to experiencing goosebumps when watching live entertainment, and now we have a clear understanding of why this happens and what it means for us as individuals.

"The results reflect the overwhelmingly positive impact music and live entertainment can have on our lives ranging from health and happiness to overall wellbeing. It's truly exciting to be part of the first ever scientific study of its kind."

The study revealed that 65 percent felt more goosebumps than other 'goosebump moments', including wedding days and births of children.

Meanwhile, participants reporting an emotional memory associated with the lyrics of a song - or a performance - doubled their chances of experiencing shivers, while a collective crowd experience such as singing or dancing was also a big factor.

Robin Murphy, Researcher at Oxford University, added: "The phenomenon of goosebumps has intrigued us for many years and having the opportunity to test participants in a live setting has certainly provided some food for thought.

"The results of the Barclaycard study are the first to show the different personality traits that characterise people who experience goosebumps.

"The evidence also suggests that being truly connected with live entertainment and getting goosebumps, has an impact on our overall sense of well-being and mood."