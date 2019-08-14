Grandmother wins lottery after praying for money

By Bang

A grandmother won the lottery after "praying" for money.

Wendy Johnson - from North Carolina - admitted she "never" expected to win the huge $1 million jackpot after trying for a second chance drawing alongside another 983,012 entries.

She told lottery officials: "I never thought I'd win but I was praying. When I got the phone call, I actually thought I'd won one of the smaller drawings. It never occurred to me that I'd actually win the $1 million."

She will buy a new house, and use the rest of the money to take care of her children and grandchildren.