Ice cream man charges double for influencers

By Bang

An ice cream vendor charges influences double.

Joe Nicchi - who has run CVT Soft Serve in Los Angeles for three years - is tired of social media users trying to use their follower count to nab a freebie, and he decided to take action.

He announced on Instagram: "We've decided to make this thing official with signage. We truly don't care if you're an Influencer, or how many followers you have.

"We will never give you a free ice cream in exchange for a post on your social media page. It's literally a $4 item...well now it's $8 for you. #InfluencersAreGross"

He added to the Metro: "There's no reason they can't support us. I don't know what they actually do. I'm honestly embarrassed for them when they say they're an influencer or tell me how many followers they have."