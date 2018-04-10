Jack Nicholson's The Joker named number one comic book villain

Jack Nicholson's imagining of The Joker has been voted the best comic book villain beating the likes of Heath Ledger and Danny DeVito.

The 80-year-old actor portrayed the iconic Batman villain in the 1989 'Batman' movie alongside Michael Keaton as The Caped Crusader.

Now in a survey of 2,000 adults, undertaken by Casumo.com, Nicholson's role grabbed 23 per cent of the vote beating Heath Ledger's interpretation from the 2008 'The Dark Knight'.

Other villains on the list include Danny DeVito as The Penguin from the 1992 movie 'Batman Returns'.

