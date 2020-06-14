Library book returned 39 years late

By Bang

A library book has been returned 39 years late.

The book was recently put back in the Dutch library after being checked out in February 1981. It had been due back in March of the same year.

Fortunately for the owner, the Gelderland Zuid library, has a cap on fines at €5 (£4.45) as it would have risen to over €1,000 otherwise.

The library's Twitter account posted: "Sometimes, as a library employee, you cannot believe your eyes.

"It must have been difficult for the reader to let this go."

A worker at the library admitted that he thought it was a joke when he saw the date and admitted it was remarkable that it ended up in the same library as it has moved three times in the past four decades.

The librarian added: "He really made an effort to find the correct address and return the book. The address on the card has been incorrect for about 35 years."

