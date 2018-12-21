Man donates 200,000 miles to strangers for Christmas

By Bang

A man has got into the Christmas spirit by donating 200,000 frequent flier miles to reunite strangers for the holidays.

New Yorker Peter Shankman travels across the US giving speeches for a living, and likes to spent time at home over the festive season.

For the fifth year in a row, he has donated his miles to those in need, such as people who can't afford flights but want to spend Christmas with sick relatives or their children.

As part of the annual contest, Shankman posts details on Imgur, as other users vote for the winners of the miles.

He told the Washington Post: "I can't think of a better way to use [frequent flier] miles."