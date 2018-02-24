Man makes £400 selling KFC bargain buckets

A man has made a whopping £400 by selling KFC bargain buckets at 10 times their normal price following the chicken shortage.

Martin Godden got hold of ten-piece bargain buckets from the fast food chain from a friend who works there, and he starting selling them for £100 - 10 times more the usual price, the Metro newspaper has reported.

He said: "I kept asking 'are you sure you really want to pay this for KFC?' They couldn't get it out of my hands quick enough."

The plasterer from Brighton is going to use the money to take his family to the 'Harry Potter' studio tour.

The closure was caused by issues with a new delivery contract with DHL and resulted in the nationwide shortage.

KFC said in a statement: "We've brought a new delivery partner on board, but they've had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that.

"The chicken chain gave a 'shout out' to its restaurant teams, who the company said were 'working flat out to get us back up and running again.'"