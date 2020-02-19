Man sends out plea to remove cockroach

By Bang

A student sent out a desperate plea for help getting rid of a cockroach.

Bhargav Chavda arrived home after a busy day where he spotted the "abnormally large" insect scuttling around his home and panicked.

He quickly took to Gumtree and placed an advert asking for help.

It read: "Need Roach dead right now, ASAP. Will pay $20 for the task. Location somewhere in the open in the living room/kitchen. Bring spray etc if needed, I only have thongs, cloth, broom."

Bhargav, from Brisbane, Australia, did get people responding to his message, but they were laughing at his misfortune.

He said: "Unfortunately I don't know what is wrong with the world. People are responding 'this is funny' or 'you just made my day.'"

The 24-year-old also revealed that the insect is still on the loose, as he ended up going to bed without catching it.

