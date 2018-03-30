Man tries to order McDonald's from his horse

A man tried to order a McDonald's while he was sat on his horse.

A horseman was told he'd need to dismount before being served by staff at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Workers at the restaurant in Beccles, Suffolk, were shocked when the man attempted to order some fast-food from the comfort of his horse.

And he was quickly told that unless he dismounted, he wouldn't be served.

Jason Barrett, 43, watched the surreal incident unfold and he said, according to the Metro newspaper: "I had to do a double take because you don't see that every day.

"But I looked around and no one seemed to be bothered, I just thought people must be used to it."