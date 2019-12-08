Man wins $30k on scratch card his friend refused to buy

By Bang

A man won $30,000 on a scratch card rejected by his friend.

The 23-year-old Maryland man was with a coworker at a 7-Eleven store when his colleague decided to buy some tickets, but refused his pal's advice and missed out on the top prize.

The man told lottery officials: "He told me he didn't like Skee-Ball because he never hit on it.

"Then, he said, 'You should play it if you think it is a winner.' I took his advice and now I'm a winner!

"It's really a funny story. I wouldn't consider myself a Lottery player, so this really shouldn't have happened to me at all."