Most children wish they could invent something to make the world better

By Bang

Over 90% of children wish they could invent something to make the world a better place, according to a new study.

Disney UK commissioned the research - which polled over 1,000 girls and boys aged between four and 14 - and found that being kind to others and not having enough to eat were at the top on the list of issues that UK children are most concerned about in 2019.

It was also found that children are becoming more socially conscious with 64 per cent feeling that they have the power to make the world around them a better place, and 23 per cent admitting they had already campaigned about things they care about at school.

To aid their findings, Disney UK has joined forces with Little Inventors to encourage kids to channel their creativity and imaginations to come up with invention ideas that could help change the world

Vice President, Franchise at The Walt Disney Company, Marianthi O'Dwyer, said: "Disney Princesses have inspired generations of children to dream big and believe in themselves. From the free-spirited and determined Jasmine, to the adventurous Rapunzel, the Princess stories show time and time again how incredibly resilient they are, overcoming obstacles with courage and changing their world in their own special way!

"We believe it's important to inspire young people to have the courage to right wrongs and use their wonderful imaginations to make the world a better place and we hope to see as many children as possible get inventing and take part in this inspiring Little Inventors campaign."

Interestingly, the research also showed that 34 per cent of children aged eight were most likely to feel it was really important to do a job that makes the world a better place.

Chief Educator and Head of Operations at Little Inventors comments, Katherine Mengardon added: "Children need to know that what they think and what they do can have the power to make a difference. It is these sparks of light that unlock potential, that sharpen determination and build confidence. It's great to see Disney using the power of its Princesses to nurture, encourage and celebrate creativity and inventiveness in this way. Children have such a wonderful way of seeing the world without the constraints that creep in with age and experience and I can't wait to see what incredible ideas they will come up with as part of this challenge."

Children across the UK are being encouraged to use their incredible imaginations to come up with invention ideas with no limits.

Top 10 things that children most want to change in the world:

1. Being kinder to others

2. People not having enough food to eat

3. People not having any money

4. Protecting animals and their habitats

5. Making sure everyone has a home

6. Cleaning plastic from the oceans

7. Wars around the world

8. Boys and girls being treated the same

9. Cleaning up litter

10. People not having access to clean water