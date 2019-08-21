Mum holds job interviews for her kids

By Bang

A mum is holding "job interviews" for her children to do their chores - with three jobs on offer including kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor.

The clever parent, Shaketha McGregor, held a "job fair" for her children with a list of positions they could take on around the house to earn their pocket money.

In a post on Facebook, she wrote: "So, my children continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places. Yesterday I told them that I've heard their requests and that I'll have a surprise for them today when they get home from school. SURPRISE!!! It's a whole hiring even! If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in home credit union lol. #ThisMomMeansBusiness (sic)"

The three jobs on offer were kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor, with the kids being asked to list their experience both at home and school, if they would work evenings or weekends and their preferred salary.